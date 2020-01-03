Ouroboros Reaches Market Cap of $222,209.00 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Ouroboros has a market capitalization of $222,209.00 and approximately $12,809.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ouroboros has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ouroboros coin can now be bought for about $0.0536 or 0.00000737 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00186471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.19 or 0.01348780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120853 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ouroboros Coin Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 11,697,725 coins and its circulating supply is 4,143,069 coins. The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

Ouroboros Coin Trading

Ouroboros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ouroboros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ouroboros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

