American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $99.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American Electric's strategy includes incremental investment in renewable generation projects throughout the United States. This provides stability to its revenue stream and insulates it from lower sales in any particular service area. Its geographically-diversified operations allow it to avail transmission opportunities with better returns, compared with its single-state utility peers. In the past year, shares of American Electric outperformed its industry's growth. However, the company is exposed to environmental risks, since its power plants produce large quantities of nitrogen, sulfur, mercury and carbon dioxide. Investments required to meet proposed environmental regulations for its Welsh Plant through 2025 can cost an additional $550 million. These additional investments could weigh on the company’s finances, going ahead. “

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.66. 32,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,154. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.31 and its 200 day moving average is $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $72.25 and a 12 month high of $96.22.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 879.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 25,054 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 97.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in American Electric Power by 70.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 20.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Electric Power (AEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.