IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $278.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of IDEXX have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. IDEXX exited the third quarter on an impressive note with better-than-expected numbers. The company’s solid organic revenue growth is encouraging. The top line was driven by strong sales at the CAG and LPD businesses. Specifically, the company witnessed sturdy gains from CAG Diagnostics in the quarter. It also witnessed strong performances in IDEXX VetLab consumables, reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting, and moderately robust growth in rapid assay products’ revenues globally. The global adoption of its latest products and services, including the rapid expansion of Catalyst installed base, and increased utilization of the Fecal Dx Antigen Panel and IDEXX SDMA test, is another driving factor. However, a lowered EPS view for 2019 is a concern.”

IDXX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.14.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,393. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.19. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $176.11 and a 12-month high of $294.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.74 and a beta of 0.72.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 405.71%. The business had revenue of $605.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total transaction of $17,360,458.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,118,453 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

