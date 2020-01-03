Zacks: QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Given $15.64 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $15.64 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.28) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given QuickLogic an industry rank of 68 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of research firms have recently commented on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ QUIK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.79. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 85.41% and a negative net margin of 144.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.
