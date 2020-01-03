Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 3rd (AEP, AMD, AMX, CNP, COG, CRM, EQNR, ERJ, FTV, GT)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 3rd:

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $99.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Electric's strategy includes incremental investment in renewable generation projects throughout the United States. This provides stability to its revenue stream and insulates it from lower sales in any particular service area. Its geographically-diversified operations allow it to avail transmission opportunities with better returns, compared with its single-state utility peers. In the past year, shares of American Electric outperformed its industry's growth. However, the company is exposed to environmental risks, since its power plants produce large quantities of nitrogen, sulfur, mercury and carbon dioxide. Investments required to meet proposed environmental regulations for its Welsh Plant through 2025 can cost an additional $550 million. These additional investments could weigh on the company’s finances, going ahead. “

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AMD is benefiting from strong adoption of latest Ryzen, Radeon and EPYC server processors. Further, accelerated adoption of AMD’s products in the PC, gaming and data center industries remains a key catalyst. Strength in GPU ASPs primarily driven by higher datacenter GPU sales bodes well. Also, growing clout of GPU’s driven by increasing adoption of AI techniques and ML tools in industries like gaming, automotive and blockchain hold promise. AMD’s collaborations with Baidu, Amazon, Tencent, Microsoft and JD.com are aiding it to expand business opportunities. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, a highly leveraged balance sheet remains a concern. Further, increasing expenses on product development amid stiff competition from NVIDIA and Intel is likely to weigh on profitability.”

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “America Movil continues to witness strength across end markets coupled with innovative product offerings. With a steady surge in subscriber base, the company has strengthened its position in core markets. It is the only carrier to offer 4.5G networks in Brazil, Mexico, Dominican Republic and Austria with speed up to 10 times faster than 4G to enable subscribers to enjoy voice and video in high definition. America Movil’s constant efforts to augment its product portfolio with the acquisition of wireless spectrums are noteworthy. The company remains focused on its cost-cutting program, particularly in Latin America, which is expected to improve its profitability. However, stringent switching policy has led to customer churn in Central America, while Peru and Ecuador remain near-term concerns for America Movil.”

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “A substantial portion of CenterPoint Energy’s operations are located along the gulf coast of the U.S., a high-risk area with strong hurricane activity. This exposes the company’s utility plants to damage and expenditures associated with storm-related restoration. In spite of having general liability and property insurance, insurance coverage may not cover all expenses incurred by the company. Moreover, high debt levels increase the company’s vulnerability to adverse economic or industry conditions. Shares of CenterPoint Energy have underperformed the industry. However, CenterPoint Energy is investing substantially to expand its operations to meet increasing utility demand. To this end, the company is currently focused on improving infrastructure and reliability.”

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent gas exploration company with producing properties mainly in the continental U.S. Cabot have lost 24.3% over the past year, underperforming the Zacks Oil & Gas U.S Exploration and Production industry, which has decreased 19.7% over the same period. Being a natural gas-weighted company, Cabot continues to reel under the effects of the commodity's price struggles. The company has cut its annual production growth guidance to 17% from 20% previously. At the same time, it raised full-year 2019 capex view at the mid-point to $810 million, from a prior view of $800 million. Struggling with lawsuits & denied a water permit, Cabot’s Constitution Pipeline Company is likely to be delayed substantially or cancelled. Considering these factors, Cabot is unlikely to return to favor anytime soon.”

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $175.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “salesforce is gaining from growth in its cloud offerings. The company is benefiting immensely from an expanding partner ecosystem, which is contributing to business wins and boosting its presence globally. Deal wins in the international market is a growth driver. Rapid adoption of its diverse cloud offerings, given an upsurge in demand for digital transformation, is a key catalyst. Additionally, acquisitions like MuleSoft, Tableau, ClickSoftware and Salesforce.org are significant revenue growth drivers. However, stiff competition from Oracle and Microsoft is a concern. Persistence of unfavorable currency fluctuations is a key headwind. Besides, increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on profitability.”

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In October 2019, the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation to assess the proposed merger between Boeing and Embraer, under the EU Merger Regulation. The Commission is concerned that the transaction may reduce competition in the commercial aircraft market. This, in turn, has delayed the expected closure of the commercial aircraft joint venture, until early 2020, from its scheduled closure by the end of 2019. In case of any adverse ruling from this investigation, the merger deal might get stalled, hurting the commercial business unit of Embraer. Moreover, the company has underperformed its industry in past year. The company operates in a highly competitive commercial aircraft manufacturing industry. However, Embraer continues to witness strong demand for its E-jets and thereby booked notable orders in recent times.”

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortive rides on robust growth across sensing and transportation technologies. Further, well-performing Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies segments drove the top-line growth. Also, Fortive's strong product pipelines and increasing buyouts should continue to improve its market share. Further, robust Gilbarco Veeder-Root and Jacobs Vehicle Systems remain positive for its position in North America and China. However, Fortive faces some near-term headwinds in the Professional Instrumentation segment. Also, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and higher expenses pose a serious risk. Moreover, end market cyclicality poses a serious threat to the company’s top-line growth. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Goodyear has been witnessing northbound earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2020. ItsTireHub JV is has been been aiding the firm in effective distribution of tires in the United States. Goodyear’s buyout of Raben Tire further expands its network and strengthens its ability to serve fleets. Moreover, the firm's regular roll out of innovative products and services to boost sales and remain competitive bode well. Its restructuring program in the United States and Germany are expected to boost its prospects and generate savings. The restructuring in Germany is expected to boost earnings by $60-70 million on completion, with the full benefit expected by 2022. Steady capital deployment activities though dividends and share buybacks are other positives.”

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $190.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Honeywell has outperformed the industry. The company believes that strength in its defense, warehouse automation, process solutions and building technologies businesses as well as solid demand for its commercial fire products will boost revenues in the quarters ahead. Stronger sales volume, increased productivity and operational excellence initiatives are likely to improve its near-term profitability. The company is committed toward rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividend payouts and share buybacks. However, the stock looks overvalued compared with the industry. Given Honeywell’s extensive geographic presence, its business is subject to certain political, economic & geopolitical issues. It is experiencing softness in its productivity products business. Rise in debt levels can increase its financial obligations.”

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $278.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of IDEXX have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. IDEXX exited the third quarter on an impressive note with better-than-expected numbers. The company’s solid organic revenue growth is encouraging. The top line was driven by strong sales at the CAG and LPD businesses. Specifically, the company witnessed sturdy gains from CAG Diagnostics in the quarter. It also witnessed strong performances in IDEXX VetLab consumables, reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting, and moderately robust growth in rapid assay products’ revenues globally. The global adoption of its latest products and services, including the rapid expansion of Catalyst installed base, and increased utilization of the Fecal Dx Antigen Panel and IDEXX SDMA test, is another driving factor. However, a lowered EPS view for 2019 is a concern.”

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $122.00 to $107.00. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $96.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $15.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pilgrim’s Pride’s shares have outpaced the industry in the last six months. The company is gaining from solid Prepared Foods business. Volumes in the segment grew double digits in the United States in the third quarter of 2019 on investments in R&D and marketing of new products. The company continues to gain from strategic acquisitions and expansion in the fresh foods space, courtesy of solid consumer response. Earnings and sales grew year over year, backed by improved U.S. and Mexican market conditions. Moreover, cost of sales dropped and aided the gross margin. However, soft sales from Europe and escalated input costs in the region were headwinds, though Key Customer strategy is helping the company mitigate the cost challenges. Stiff competition and rising demand for plant-based protein alternatives are also concerns.”

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sidoti. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

