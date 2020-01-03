Brokerages Set Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) PT at $35.60

Shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHWY. Nomura upgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Chewy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.92. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 15,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $439,414.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 153,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,907.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 9,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $253,958.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,450.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,197 shares of company stock valued at $7,744,564.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $165,887,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $115,212,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $97,010,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Chewy by 10.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,228,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,786,000 after purchasing an additional 201,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $51,516,000.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

