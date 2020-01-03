Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives $35.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.14.

Several brokerages have commented on ALTR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair downgraded Altair Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.81. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 99.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 69,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $2,428,550.74. Also, CRO Nelson Dias sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $86,392.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,810 shares of company stock worth $7,488,371. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth $197,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the third quarter worth $2,052,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 8.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 647,520 shares of the software’s stock worth $26,153,000 after purchasing an additional 48,660 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 46.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,204,960 shares of the software’s stock worth $110,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,463 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

