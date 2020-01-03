On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Receives $5.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of research firms have commented on ONDK. ValuEngine raised shares of On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens set a $5.00 price target on shares of On Deck Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get On Deck Capital alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONDK. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in On Deck Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in On Deck Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in On Deck Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in On Deck Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in On Deck Capital by 266.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONDK stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 16.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. On Deck Capital has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. On Deck Capital had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $112.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that On Deck Capital will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for On Deck Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Deck Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.