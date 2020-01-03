Brokerages Set Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) PT at $40.90

Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

HRL opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.43. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken sold 6,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $282,014.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,530.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn S. Forbes sold 3,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $136,537.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,447.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,872. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,592,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,080,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,959,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,721,000 after acquiring an additional 518,987 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 686,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,042,000 after acquiring an additional 418,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,185,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,614,000 after acquiring an additional 412,027 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

