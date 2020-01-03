Brokerages Set MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) PT at $34.10

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.10.

MGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5,122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,139,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 273,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 45,152 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGP opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.46.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $226.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.30%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

