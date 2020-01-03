Analysts Set RWE AG (FRA:RWE) Target Price at €27.91

Shares of RWE AG (FRA:RWE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €27.91 ($32.45).

RWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.30 ($34.07) price target on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

FRA RWE opened at €26.73 ($31.08) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.73. RWE has a 1-year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 1-year high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

