Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Receives $340.12 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $345.45.

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus upped their price objective on Humana to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Get Humana alerts:

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $5,184,708.99. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.60, for a total value of $2,570,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Humana by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,550,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,408,000 after buying an additional 932,778 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Humana by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,758,000 after buying an additional 791,163 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 4,141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,543,000 after buying an additional 690,246 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,507,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 1,216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after buying an additional 633,216 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $369.44 on Tuesday. Humana has a 12-month low of $225.65 and a 12-month high of $372.92. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.98 and its 200-day moving average is $297.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.