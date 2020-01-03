Analysts Set Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) Target Price at C$24.29

Shares of Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.29.

Several analysts have commented on ARE shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on Aecon Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Aecon Group stock opened at C$17.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.64. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$16.62 and a twelve month high of C$21.83.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 1.3099999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.27%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

