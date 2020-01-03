Analysts Set First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Price Target at $42.25

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRME shares. ValuEngine downgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Shares of FRME stock opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $111.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In other First Merchants news, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $205,554.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $92,227.50. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 376.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 89,828 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 17.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 12.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.