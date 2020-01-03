HedgeTrade Hits Market Cap of $500.07 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $500.07 million and $312,009.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00023843 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001204 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009178 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000875 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00053221 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,114,855 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

