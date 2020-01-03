DopeCoin Hits Market Cap of $178,636.00 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. DopeCoin has a market cap of $178,636.00 and $3,286.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00572989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011626 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010902 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000231 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com

DopeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

