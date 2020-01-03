PayCoin Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week (XPY)

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, PayCoin has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PayCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and BX Thailand. PayCoin has a market capitalization of $27,155.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000290 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000259 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

About PayCoin

XPY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,995,342 coins. PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin . The official message board for PayCoin is www.talkxpy.com . The official website for PayCoin is www.paycoin.com

PayCoin Coin Trading

PayCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

