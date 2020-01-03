qiibee (QBX) Trading 47% Higher This Week

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded up 51.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One qiibee token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, qiibee has traded 47% higher against the U.S. dollar. qiibee has a total market cap of $945,899.00 and $634.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00186188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.01353534 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120857 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About qiibee

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 585,215,822 tokens. qiibee’s official website is qiibee.com . qiibee’s official message board is blog.qiibee.com . qiibee’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

qiibee Token Trading

qiibee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

