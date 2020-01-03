Thunder Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.05 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Upbit. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $23.72 million and $4.05 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 52% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.29 or 0.05855954 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030158 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002253 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035984 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Huobi Korea, Hotbit, Huobi Global and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

