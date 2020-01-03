Sentinel Protocol Price Reaches $0.0089 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bittrex, GDAC and BitForex. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $2.91 million and $2.53 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00022190 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008356 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000330 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007992 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,194,835 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DDEX, GDAC, Bibox, BitForex, Bittrex, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

