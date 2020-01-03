Nucleus Vision Price Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $4.65 million and $224,681.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Bitrue, BITBOX, Ethfinex and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.29 or 0.05855954 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00030158 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002253 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035984 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,309,268,035 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, WazirX, IDEX, Zebpay, Huobi, Binance, BITBOX, Bitbns, Koinex, Upbit, Bitrue, Bittrex and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NCASHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.