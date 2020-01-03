CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Raised to $713.00 at Stephens

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price upped by Stephens from $616.00 to $713.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CSGP. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CoStar Group to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $601.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $635.58.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $617.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $594.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $588.79. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $325.07 and a twelve month high of $639.41.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $352.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.16 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $340,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total value of $231,821.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CoStar Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 359,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,050,000 after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in CoStar Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in CoStar Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

