Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Buy

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LITE. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on Lumentum and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Lumentum in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a positive rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners set a $75.00 price objective on Lumentum and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on Lumentum and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.24.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE stock opened at $81.70 on Thursday. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $38.73 and a 1-year high of $82.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 22,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $1,307,763.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,344,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $676,170.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,197 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,331.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,970 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,043 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 30.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 43.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.