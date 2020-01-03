Stephens Raises Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $65.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hub Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Hub Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.88.

HUBG opened at $52.49 on Thursday. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $913.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,715,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter valued at about $12,506,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,610,000 after purchasing an additional 195,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hub Group by 91.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 184,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Hub Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,589,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

