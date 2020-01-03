Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.70.

HSIC stock opened at $66.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.82. Henry Schein has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $72.81.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $459,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,190 shares in the company, valued at $16,217,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 21,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,897.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,970,920.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,655 shares of company stock worth $8,373,585. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

