Infinera’s (INFN) Strong-Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 target price on Infinera and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Infinera from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.40 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinera from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.27.

INFN opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14. Infinera has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $325.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.09 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Infinera by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Infinera by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Infinera by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

