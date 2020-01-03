Infinera’s (INFN) Strong-Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 target price on Infinera and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Infinera from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.40 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinera from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.27.
INFN opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14. Infinera has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Infinera by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Infinera by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Infinera by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Infinera
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.
