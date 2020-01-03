Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTU. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intuit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $281.67.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $263.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.89 and its 200-day moving average is $267.77. Intuit has a 1-year low of $188.21 and a 1-year high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $5,574,897.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,606.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 527,322 shares of company stock worth $136,751,281. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 4,951.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,988,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,303,647,000 after buying an additional 4,889,759 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuit by 96.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,001,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,568,367,000 after buying an additional 2,944,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,090,000 after buying an additional 503,291 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Intuit by 421.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 412,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,633,000 after buying an additional 333,258 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,951,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,213,806,000 after buying an additional 305,013 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

