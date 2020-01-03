Roth Capital Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.37. Neogen has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neogen will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $1,594,712.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 232,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,623,473.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terri A. Morrical sold 7,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $497,485.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,769.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,349 shares of company stock valued at $16,201,016. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 16.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 20.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 124.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

