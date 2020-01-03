Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $140.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $117.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.24. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $131.87.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $61.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.89 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.09% and a negative return on equity of 495.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $52,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,692,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Weyer sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $194,842.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,819 shares of company stock worth $5,589,548 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,005,000 after purchasing an additional 295,674 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 330,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,314,000 after acquiring an additional 119,760 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,546.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 113,549 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,766,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after acquiring an additional 61,017 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

