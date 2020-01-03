Altimmune, Inc. (NYSE:ALT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NYSE:ALT) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $7.20 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Altimmune an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06.

Altimmune (NYSE:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies and vaccines to address the unmet medical needs. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trials; HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials; and NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of bacterial spores that is in Phase I clinical trials.

