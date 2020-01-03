Analysts Expect Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.94) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $38.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $35.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director James Healy bought 156,250 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $616,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $816,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.33. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $152.00.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

