Zacks: Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) Given $2.63 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $2.63 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.08) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sesen Bio an industry rank of 61 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth about $31,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 22,228 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 60.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 41,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SESN opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. Sesen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

