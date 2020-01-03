Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives $8.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Alphatec alerts:

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.56. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.85 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 151.54% and a negative net margin of 47.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 844,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 844,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,200. 34.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 40.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.