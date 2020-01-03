Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Receives $15.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVGS shares. TheStreet upgraded Navigator from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NVGS opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $752.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.00 and a beta of 1.19. Navigator has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $13.99.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Navigator will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 5.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,694,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,863,000 after acquiring an additional 82,430 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 48.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Navigator by 164.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Navigator by 31.4% in the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 699,871 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 167,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

