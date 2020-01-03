POA Trading Up 5.6% Over Last Week (POA)

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, POA has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. POA has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $194,892.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Binance, Bibox and Ethfinex.

POA Coin Profile

POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex, Bibox, Binance and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Latest News

Zacks: Sesen Bio Inc Given $2.63 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages
Alphatec Holdings Inc Receives $8.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts
Navigator Holdings Ltd Receives $15.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages
POA Trading Up 5.6% Over Last Week
Auroracoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.00
Raymond James Downgrades Vertex Pharmaceuticals to Market Perform
