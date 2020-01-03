Auroracoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.00 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $418,163.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex and ISX. Over the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00058949 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00085024 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,261.65 or 0.99753866 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00055664 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 103.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin (CRYPTO:AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ISX, YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

