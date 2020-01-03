Raymond James Downgrades Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $224.36.
NASDAQ VRTX opened at $215.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.57. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $163.18 and a 1 year high of $225.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47.
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $101,291.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,793. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 107,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $20,487,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,707 shares in the company, valued at $33,954,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,908 shares of company stock worth $56,488,031 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
