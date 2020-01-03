Raymond James Downgrades Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $224.36.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $215.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.57. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $163.18 and a 1 year high of $225.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $101,291.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,793. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 107,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $20,487,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,707 shares in the company, valued at $33,954,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,908 shares of company stock worth $56,488,031 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

