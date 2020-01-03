Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight”

Stephens upgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UMPQ. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Umpqua from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

Get Umpqua alerts:

UMPQ opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.52. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $317.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 57.53%.

In other Umpqua news, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,350.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 29,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 810,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 36,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.