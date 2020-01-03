Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $515.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $375.00 to $515.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSLA. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas reissued a buy rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an underperform rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $281.81.

TSLA opened at $440.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $368.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.33. Tesla has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $435.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $741,149.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,681 shares of company stock worth $32,976,113. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 20.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,750 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,126,000 after purchasing an additional 25,899 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 814.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,106 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Tesla by 42.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,242 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

