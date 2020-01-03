Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at SunTrust Banks

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) had its price objective reduced by SunTrust Banks from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TRMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trustmark from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trustmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $35.25.

Get Trustmark alerts:

TRMK stock opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.09. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $160.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.21 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.