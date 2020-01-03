Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $186.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter worth $83,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter worth $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 305.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 38.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

