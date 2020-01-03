South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) had its price target lifted by SunTrust Banks from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for South State’s FY2019 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SSB. ValuEngine raised South State from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub lowered South State from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Stephens raised South State from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Get South State alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.37 and its 200 day moving average is $77.97. South State has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. South State had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $164.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that South State will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $42,558.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in South State by 35.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in South State during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in South State by 7.0% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in South State by 10.4% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in South State by 1.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 26,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.