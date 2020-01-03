Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SIRI. BidaskClub raised shares of Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a hold rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $7.13 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David J. Frear sold 222,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $1,544,198.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,409,229 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,049.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Zaslav sold 77,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $527,124.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,767.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,168,885 shares of company stock valued at $21,820,069 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 533.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

