Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PINC. ValuEngine raised shares of Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Premier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of Premier and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Premier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46. Premier has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Premier will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $3,173,005.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $73,484.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,948.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,555,484. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Premier by 1,409.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Premier in the 2nd quarter worth about $579,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Premier in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

