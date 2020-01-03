Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SASR. BidaskClub raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Sandler O’Neill raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.94. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $85.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

