Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Roth Capital

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REGI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $31.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $27.89 on Thursday. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.77 million. Renewable Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 102.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,616,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,637,000 after purchasing an additional 819,667 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 100.4% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,112,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,648,000 after acquiring an additional 557,510 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter worth $8,215,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 35.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,970,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,562,000 after acquiring an additional 514,641 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,670,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,078,000 after acquiring an additional 473,992 shares during the period.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

