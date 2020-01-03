PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PDF Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.40 million, a P/E ratio of -70.96 and a beta of 1.30. PDF Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 15.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

