Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on PSEC. BidaskClub lowered Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prospect Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $6.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prospect Capital (PSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.