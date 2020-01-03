Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) PT Raised to $9.00

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $6.80 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

