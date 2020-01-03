DEX (DEX) Market Cap Reaches $2.77 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 25.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. DEX has a market cap of $2.77 million and $184,671.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX token can now be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. Over the last week, DEX has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00186188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.01353534 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120857 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.